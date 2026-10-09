Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® Expands Supplier Diversity Credentials With NMSDC MBE Certification

Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® expands its supplier diversity credentials with NMSDC Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification, complementing its Maryland VSBE designation and Prince George's County CBSB certification. The NMSDC certificati

Maryland Veteran-Owned Small Business Enterprise (VSBE) designation strengthens Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®'s supplier diversity credentials and supports participation in applicable state procurement opportunities.

Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® is a Maryland-based management and technology consulting firm specializing in Knowledge Management, AI Readiness, Information Governance, Process Excellence, Digital Modernization, and Enterprise IntelligenceTM.

Expanded supplier diversity credentials strengthen support for government, prime contractors, and commercial clients through KM, AI, and Digital Modernization.

- Asha Aziza Peterson, Founder & CEOUPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ****#Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCExpands Supplier Diversity Credentials with NMSDC MBE Certification, Maryland VSBE Designation, and Prince George's County CBSB Certification**Expanded supplier diversity credentials strengthen the company's ability to support government agencies, prime contractors, and commercial organizations with Knowledge Management, AI Readiness, Information Governance, Process Excellence, and Digital Modernization solutions.**Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC, a Maryland-based management and technology consulting firm, today announced the expansion of its supplier diversity credentials through its newly awarded National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification, complementing its Maryland Veteran-Owned Small Business Enterprise (VSBE) designation and Prince George's County Certified Small Business (CBSB) certification.Issued October 7, 2026, through the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council, the NMSDC MBE certification recognizes the company's minority-owned business status and supports its participation in corporate supplier diversity initiatives, procurement networks, and strategic business development opportunities.The Maryland VSBE designation and Prince George's County CBSB certification further strengthen the company's qualifications for applicable state and local procurement opportunities."These certifications represent an important milestone in our growth journey and reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients," said **Asha Aziza Peterson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC**. "As organizations navigate digital transformation, artificial intelligence adoption, workforce knowledge retention, and operational modernization, we remain focused on helping clients reduce knowledge silos, improve organizational performance, and build stronger Enterprise IntelligenceTM capabilities."### Supporting Enterprise Modernization and Organizational PerformanceCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCprovides consulting, advisory, training, and modernization solutions across Knowledge Management, AI Readiness and Governance, Information Governance, Microsoft 365 and SharePoint Modernization, Business Process Improvement, Process Automation, Organizational Learning, and Digital Transformation.Led by a founder with more than 24 years of Knowledge Management experience since 2002, the company helps organizations preserve institutional knowledge, strengthen decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and prepare for AI-enabled business environments.The company's expanded supplier diversity credentials complement its existing federal Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB), and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) certifications, further strengthening its positioning across government and commercial procurement markets.Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCwelcomes opportunities to collaborate with corporate procurement teams, supplier diversity professionals, government agencies, and prime contractors seeking qualified professional services suppliers, subcontractors, and strategic teaming partners.About Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCis a veteran-owned and woman-owned management and technology consulting firm headquartered in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Founded in 2022, the company specializes in Knowledge Management, Enterprise IntelligenceTM, AI Readiness, Information Governance, Process Excellence, Digital Modernization, and organizational transformation.**Media Contact**Asha Aziza PetersonFounder & Chief Executive OfficerCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCMedia, Press, Podcast, Interviews & Speaking Engagements...Supplier Diversity & Procurement...Corporate Opportunities & Client Engagements...Strategic Partnerships & Teaming Opportunities...Business Phone: (202) 336-2048Corporate & Commercial Website:Federal, State, & Local Government Contracting Website:

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Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®

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Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® Expands Supplier Diversity Credentials with NMSDC MBE Certification News Provided By Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC October 09, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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