Job&Talent's AI Transformation Cuts Operating Costs By Over 30% And Accelerates Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Job&Talent embeds proprietary AI agents across operations, cutting costs by over 30%, conducting 5M+ voice interviews, and projecting >100% EBITDA growth.

- Juan Urdiales, Co-Founder and CEO of Job&Talent

MADRID, SPAIN, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Job&Talent, the global AI-powered workforce platform, is proving how AI scales professional services. Through specialized AI agents built in-house, the company has reduced operating costs by over 30%, sustained double-digit revenue growth, and positioned EBITDA growth to surge past 100% while driving step-change results for clients.

Powered by a proprietary AI orchestration layer and deep operational workflows, Job&Talent launched its first AI recruiter in early 2024. Today, its multi-agent system operates autonomously across nearly all global markets, driving measurable efficiency, client impact, and profitability at scale.

5 million AI interviews: Clara anchors an end-to-end agent suite

Clara pioneered the power of voice AI at scale, but Job&Talent's multi-agent squad now drives performance across every touchpoint of frontline operations.

. Clara (Recruitment): Clara has conducted 5 million voice interviews at an 80% lower cost per interview than human recruiters. Clara contacts applicants within minutes, performs detailed assessments, and dramatically improves candidate fill rates for enterprise clients. Demonstrating an unprecedented 99.5% candidate acceptance rate (with only 1 in 200 requesting a human), Clara lowers candidate acquisition costs while ensuring full compliance with the EU AI Act and NYC Local Law 144.

. Sara (Attendance & Absenteeism): Integrates with time-tracking systems to contact late or absent workers in real time, giving clients operational visibility and cutting absenteeism by 4 to 5 percentage points.

. María (Performance Management): Delivers continuous, structured coaching based on real-time client feedback, boosting frontline worker motivation, fulfillment rates, and long-term retention.

. Teo (Customer Care & Analytics): Handles client service requests, automates routine operational tasks, and provides real-time workforce insights with near-instant response times.

Tech-grade operating leverage

AI is equally transforming internal software velocity: over 70% of Job&Talent's codebase is now AI-generated, shrinking engineering delivery cycles from three months to just three or four weeks.

Across frontline operations, AI agents absorb high-volume administrative tasks, allowing human teams to concentrate entirely on complex decision-making and strategic client relationships. Consequently, Job&Talent does not anticipate material operational headcount growth to support its next phase of global expansion.

"AI will reshape industries, with staffing among the most transformed. Shifting labor-intensive workflows to AI agents reduces the need for additional staff and physical branches while converting significantly more gross profit into EBITDA, unlocking operating leverage closer to technology companies," said Juan Urdiales, Co-Founder and CEO of Job&Talent. "This fundamentally changes the economics of workforce services."

This structural transformation underpins projected EBITDA growth exceeding 100% in 2026 alongside permanent margin expansion.

About Job&Talent

Job&Talent is an AI-first platform transforming frontline workforce management globally. Placing over 300,000 workers annually for blue-chip enterprise clients, Job&Talent leverages its proprietary AI agent layer to drive measurable gains across the entire worker lifecycle. Headquartered in Madrid, Job&Talent operates across Europe, the US, and Latin America. Learn more at .

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Job&Talent's AI Transformation Cuts Operating Costs by Over 30% and Accelerates Growth News Provided By Job&Talent October 09, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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