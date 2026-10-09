With Rising Healthcare Costs, Netwelltm Healthshare Announces No Rate Increase For 2027

netWell - Always Open Enrollment

Members enter the new year with stable monthly costs, expanded benefits and additional options designed to support their health and well-being.

- Bob Malone, CEO of netWellTMRINGWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As healthcare costs continue to rise for families across the country, netWellTM announced today that its members will see no rate increase for 2027, continuing the non-profit's focus on predictable costs and long-term value.The announcement means existing netWell members can enter 2027 knowing their monthly membership costs will remain stable in the face of mainstream ACA rate increases, while continuing to have access to the programs, services, and support available through their netWell membership.“Keeping healthcare costs predictable matters to the families we serve,” said Bob Malone, CEO, netWell.“We work hard to be responsible stewards of our members' contributions while continuing to strengthen the value of membership. Going into 2027 with stable rates and enhanced service is one of the best ways we can demonstrate that commitment.”Over the past four years, netWell has limited increases to member costs while continuing to develop its programs and enhance services. This has included not only participation in the Aetna First Health network, but the addition of discounted vision services, discounted medical equipment, enhanced medical bill negotiation services, and even discounted veterinary service partnerships.For 2027, netWell is encouraging members to also consider adding dental coverage through netWell Dental. Regular preventive and routine dental care can play an important role in overall wellness, giving members another way to address everyday healthcare needs while helping manage their household healthcare budget. Powered by Bento's nationwide network of dental offices, members can find service in almost every town in America. There's even options for Orthodontic sharing through netWell Dental.“Value isn't just about what something costs,” Malone added.“It's about what members receive in return; dependable support, useful benefits, greater choices and an organization that remains focused on serving its members year after year.”The 2027 announcement comes as many American households continue to look for alternatives to traditional health insurance and greater predictability in their healthcare spending. Health sharing provides eligible individuals and families with a community-based approach to sharing qualified medical expenses according to the organization's Member Guidelines.As American families approach Open Enrollment, prospective members can contact netWell to learn more about 2027 membership options, dental coverage and the benefits available through netWell HealthShare.2027: No Rate Increase. More Benefits. More Value.About netWell HealthSharenetWell HealthShare is a healthcare sharing organization serving individuals and families seeking an alternative approach to managing healthcare expenses. Through a community of members who share eligible medical expenses in accordance with established Member Guidelines, netWell provides programs designed around choice, service and responsible healthcare spending.For additional information, visit netWell.

Ben Arndt

netWellTM Health Share

+1 866-638-9355

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With Rising Healthcare Costs, netWellTM HealthShare Announces No Rate Increase for 2027 News Provided By Rearview Advertising October 09, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, Religion



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