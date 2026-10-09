Convergix Expands Michigan Operations With New 60,000 Sq Ft Facility

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Convergix Automation Solutions is pleased to announce the expansion of its Michigan footprint with a new 60,000-square-foot facility in Holland, Michigan.

The investment reflects the company's continued growth and commitment to increasing capacity, enhancing customer support, and attracting top talent across the region.

Located at 1362 Lincoln Avenue, the Holland facility becomes Convergix's fourth Michigan location, joining its existing operations in Bridgman, Lakeshore, and Auburn Hills.

The additional space will support continued business growth while reinforcing the company's strong presence throughout the state.

The Holland expansion is a growth initiative designed to support increasing customer demand and future opportunities. All existing Convergix locations will remain integral to the company's operations and long-term strategy.

“Holland is an exciting step forward for Convergix,” said Sam Gooding, president of Convergix Industrial Solutions.

“Demand for our solutions is growing, and this expansion gives us the capacity to serve our customers while creating new opportunities across our organization.

“West Michigan has long been a source of strong engineering and skilled trades talent, and we're committed to growing here.”

Convergix plans to bring the facility online over the coming months and will continue to invest in building a talented team to support customers across the region. The company also expects the expansion to create additional career opportunities as operations ramp up.

The Holland facility strengthens Convergix's ability to deliver innovative automation and engineering solutions while positioning the organization for continued growth in Michigan and beyond.