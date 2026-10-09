Trinatracker Launches Robots For Solar Farm Construction And Cleaning

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) TrinaTracker, a global provider of smart tracking systems and a wholly owned subsidiary of Trinasolar, has launched two self-developed robotic products: Buildex PV Module Installation Robot and Aurora PV Cleaning Robot, to expand its Smart PV Ecosystem.

TrinaTracker is evolving from a tracking system equipment supplier into a smart PV and robotics solution provider.

By integrating high-reliability trackers, AI algorithms, installation and cleaning robots, and engineering and intelligent operations services, the company delivers a full lifecycle solution for PV power plants by optimising plant design, improving construction and O&M (operations and maintenance) quality, and reducing operational costs.

Buildex photovoltaic module installation robot

Large-scale PV projects have traditionally relied heavily on manual module installation, resulting in high labour requirements, long construction cycles, higher costs, inconsistent installation precision and safety risks – all of which can hinder standardised deployment.

Buildex reshapes PV construction through automated, standardised and intelligent workflows.

Powered by high-precision AI vision positioning and integrated precision mechanical control systems, Buildex autonomously completes module picking, transportation, alignment and placement.

It adapts to complex terrain and diverse tracker layouts, reducing labour intensity and safety risks while improving installation accuracy and delivery speed for utility-scale PV projects.

Millimetre-level visual perception for precise construction: equipped with industrial 3D cameras and AI vision algorithms, the robot identifies modules and structures to achieve millimetre-accurate alignment and standardised laying. A LiDAR-AI multi-sensing safety system mitigates on-site risks.

Automation sets new efficiency benchmarks: the robot installs up to 90 modules per hour, 3-4 times faster than manual labour. Its innovative fork-and-flip mechanism supports automatic feeding and is compatible with both landscape and portrait mounting, streamlining material handling and site schedules.

Wide compatibility for complex terrain and trackers: the height-adjustable robotic base works with fixed and tracking brackets as well as modules in 1P/2P tracker scenarios. With 17 degree platform levelling capability, it operates reliably on sloped land and expands viable construction scenarios.

Continuous operation to improve construction efficiency: designed for continuous operation, Buildex can help shorten installation cycles, reduce labour requirements and lower overall construction costs.

Aurora PV cleaning robot

PV plants operate under harsh outdoor conditions. Dust and stains on module surfaces block sunlight and reduce power generation, undermining long-term plant revenue. Conventional manual cleaning is constrained by terrain, weather, labour and safety risks, making consistent cleaning across large-scale PV plants challenging.

Aurora delivers automated, non-damaging and intelligent cleaning to maintain module cleanliness, support energy yield and reduce long-term O&M costs.

Self-correcting intelligent algorithms for tough sites: powered by high-performance hardware and proprietary self-correction algorithms, Aurora overcomes height offsets of up to 50 mm to sustain continuous cleaning on complex sites.

Autonomous route planning with active risk avoidance: drawing real-time data from the plant, trackers and environmental sensors, it generates optimal cleaning plans and takes proactive safety measures.

Self-powered operation for closed-loop regular O&M: powered by PV modules with self-cleaning functions, it performs unattended cyclic cleaning, reducing routine management workload and expenses.

Combining AI and robotics

TrinaTracker's investment in AI and robotics goes beyond hardware development, representing a strategic expansion of its full-stack“Tracker+” smart energy ecosystem.

AI serves as the digital brain for robotic hardware, connecting construction automation and routine O&M. Physical PV assets are coupled with digital twins to help plant owners lower LCOE and maximise asset value.

Global operational data from TrinaTracker's worldwide portfolio fuels continuous AI algorithm optimisation, equipping its robots with strong adaptability for complex terrain, extreme weather and dynamic structural conditions.

Robot data integrates with Trina's digital platform to create a new model of fully automated, intelligent PV plant management.

Gonzalo Baselga, head of TrinaTracker Europe, says:“The launch of Buildex and Aurora robots represents an important step in how we are evolving TrinaTracker beyond tracking hardware towards a more intelligent, integrated approach to utility-scale solar.

“By bringing together trackers, AI, robotics and digital capabilities, we can address challenges across the full lifecycle of a PV plant – from construction through to long-term operation.

“For our customers in Europe, the goal is clear: greater efficiency, lower LCOE and OPEX, stronger asset performance and comprehensive local support.”

The Buildex and Aurora robotics solutions are now available across Europe and Latin America.