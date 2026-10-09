First Supply Deploys Exotec Robots For 10X Faster Picking

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Warehouse robotics provider Exotec has deployed its Skypod solution in First Supply's warehouse in West Salem, Wisconsin.

Following the deployment, First Supply can now offer next-morning delivery at scale for orders placed by 5pm, marking a major milestone for the business and the industry.

As a wholesale supplier of HVAC, builder, plumbing, lighting, waterworks, and other industrial supplies, First Supply faces intense demand to support contractors as they keep projects moving.

Exotec's automation solution enabled First Supply to vertically concentrate products in its state-of-the-art distribution centre and accelerate robotics-supported picking, allowing faster shipments while improving operating conditions for employees.

Expected business impacts on warehouse operations include:

Enabling 4x growth in storage capacity without expanding existing racking footprint, while maintaining 30 percent additional capacity for future hardware expansion 10x faster picking speeds compared to manual processes Handling over 14,000 SKUs within the Skypod system Decreasing travel time and distance, improving productivity for operators

After just over one year of operation, the results have been felt by First Supply's customers and its branch network.

With overnight replenishment capability supported by Exotec's Skypod system, the company can meet next-day order demand which can be as much as 20 percent of the new distribution centre's daily volume.

Steve Baer, chief logistics officer of First Supply, says:“Having a significant percentage of each day's order volume delivered via the ultra-fast and efficient Skypod system enables First Supply to meet peak season and peak daily demand.

“The system is productive, efficient, and will enable the facility to grow with minimal disruption over time.”

In addition to meeting daily peak demand, Exotec's warehouse automation technology helped First Supply with an exceptional situation.

When massive flash flooding hit southeastern Wisconsin last summer, First Supply quickly delivered products that the community needed to hundreds of affected customers.

By implementing modern warehouse automation into its omnichannel distribution centre, they're not only able to stay competitive, but also build on their fifth generation legacy in the region.

Stanislas Normand, managing director of Exotec North America, says:“First Supply's results with Exotec show how the right automation strategy can deliver significant operational and business value, not only for today's operations, but for what's to come, too.

“By improving efficiency, supporting growth, and strengthening day-to-day execution, they built a more resilient and scalable operation. We are proud to support their progress and excited to keep building on it together.”