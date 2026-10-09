Galaxy Corporation Stages 16-Robot K-Pop Performance In New York

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) South Korean entertainment technology company Galaxy Corporation has staged a synchronized performance involving 16 humanoid robots in New York as part of a demonstration combining robotics with K-pop and other entertainment content.

The company deployed the humanoid robots in Times Square for what it described as a K-pop“Peace Flash Mob”, held as part of activities marking the United Nations International Day of Peace.

Galaxy Corporation, which is expanding into physical AI and robotics, says the event was intended to demonstrate how humanoid robots could be incorporated into live entertainment and public performances.

The company also presented a humanoid robot called“Schofield Stein” at Rockefeller Center. The robot is modeled on Galaxy Corporation CEO Schofield Choi and appeared alongside him in a staged conversation about human-robot interaction.

During the presentation, the robot said:“I am not here to replace you. I am here to live alongside you.”

It added:“Teach me your humanity.”

Galaxy Corporation used the event to introduce what it calls“Soul AI”, its concept for developing AI and robots that incorporate human values and empathy alongside intelligence and physical capabilities.

Choi says the company's focus is on how people and increasingly capable robots will interact as the technology becomes more widely deployed.

“By 2035, when my son is 15, robots may be part of everyday life just as smartphones are today,” says Choi.

“The most important question is not how intelligent robots will become, but what kind of relationship we choose to build with them. I hope he won't grow up fearing robots, but rather see them standing beside him – helping, protecting, and living alongside him.”

The company also staged a“Peace Hug Challenge” in Times Square, during which Choi's son embraced one of the humanoid robots.

“From me, to us. From us, to the world. That is ONE WORLD. ONE PEACE,” Choi says.

Galaxy Corporation says it plans further projects combining entertainment, cultural content and advanced robotics as it expands its activities in physical AI.