Lowe's Launches Drone Delivery With Wing And Doordash

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Lowe's has launched drone delivery, the newest fulfillment method for the retailer that delivers select home improvement items directly to DIY and pro customers“in as fast as 20 minutes”.

This pilot is now live at Lowe's store in Matthews, North Carolina, and adds to same-day fulfillment options for customers, including buy online, pick up in store; curbside pickup and same-day delivery.

The launch builds on Wing and DoorDash's existing drone delivery operations in the Charlotte area, adding Lowe's to the growing list of brands now available for delivery via drone.

Home improvement projects rarely go exactly as planned. Whether halfway through a paint project, tackling a weekend repair, or working on a jobsite, forgotten supplies can stall momentum by requiring a trip to the store.

As part of Lowe's mission to solve problems and fulfill dreams for the home, the retailer is expanding its same-day delivery speed through drone delivery in partnership with Wing and DoorDash.

The initial pilot spans a curated list of eligible products, including hand tools and paint products, plus everyday household items such as soap, tape, all-purpose cleaner and batteries – products that are easily forgotten yet critical to finishing any home improvement task.

Seemantini Godbole, chief information and AI officer at Lowe's, says:“At Lowe's, our mission is to solve problems and fulfill dreams for the home.

“To achieve this mission, we're removing friction from home improvement and making it easier for customers to enjoy their home. Any technology we implement is designed to eliminate that friction so our customers can complete their projects quickly.

“By piloting drone delivery, we're addressing a real project pain point with an innovative solution that is integrated into the retail journey, giving our hometown customers next-generation fulfillment right when they need it.”

How it works:

Check eligibility: Open the DoorDash app. Drone delivery will automatically display as an option if the delivery address is eligible near the Matthews, NC Lowe's store. Order: Select the dedicated“Lowe's by Drone” storefront in the DoorDash app. Shop: Simply fill your cart with eligible items and check out as usual. Wing drones currently transport orders weighing approximately 2.5 pounds per flight, delivering fast last-minute supplies to your home in minutes.

Lowe's drone delivery pilot builds on the company's broader efforts to use technology in ways that transform how customers shop, and how Lowe's associates sell and work.

Recent innovations include Mylow, Lowe's AI assistant for customers, and Mylow Companion, its AI-powered assistant for store associates, which together have helped answer more than 25 million questions since launching in 2025.