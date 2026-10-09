Firedome Launches US Operations For Autonomous Wildfire Defense

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) FireDome, an autonomous wildfire resilience company, has announced the launch of its US operations, anchored by a demonstration site at Yuba County Airport.

The site gives FireDome a dedicated environment in a wildfire risk prone area with real world conditions to validate its system as the company prepares for commercial deployment.

Over the past several months, the company has quietly established a fully operational site featuring offices, a control room and a dedicated demonstration area, with the FireDome system at its center.

The site has served as a hub for ongoing demonstrations and testing, including capsule launches and evaluations of the system's detection, targeting and suppression capabilities under real-world conditions.

As wildfire is a year-round threat to communities, critical infrastructure and businesses, as well as a huge challenge for the insurance market, the need is shifting from reactive response to persistent, proactive protection and risk reduction.

FireDome is moving wildfire intervention upstream with a system designed to detect and suppress fires before they escalate.

From its new California footprint, the company will initially focus its expansion across high-risk regions within the state, working with communities, businesses, fire-service organizations, property owners and insurers to advance new approaches to wildfire preparedness.

Gadi Benjamini, co-founder and CEO of FireDome, says:“When extreme winds move embers and firefighting resources are stretched thin, communities and properties need multiple layers of protection that can pinpoint threats early and create an immediate barrier in the critical moments before crews arrive.

“Our focus is on creating a holistic wildfire defense platform that strengthens the traditional tools and strategies communities already rely on.

“By combining data, early detection and autonomous suppression, FireDome gives incident commanders greater visibility and adds a critical layer of security when every second matters.

“The new test site allows us to put that approach to work in a real-world environment and refine how it can serve as a force multiplier for those on the front lines.”

FireDome provides 24/7 detection, proactive protection, precision targeting and real-time suppression together in a single autonomous wildfire defense platform.

Its stationary launchers can identify and respond to emerging threats by“deploying” – meaning shooting or launching – smart capsules filled with eco-friendly retardant up to 1,000 feet, creating defensive firebreaks and suppressing spot fires before they can spread.

Each system is designed to protect up to 70 acres, adding a continuous layer of defense that complements traditional firefighting strategies and strengthens communities' overall wildfire preparedness.

Adi Naor Pomerantz, co-founder and CTO of FireDome, says:“Wildfire is a dynamic threat, so the system has to continuously assess what's happening, prioritize and respond as conditions change.

“By integrating detection, targeting and suppression into one autonomous architecture, we've built a system that provides a new layer of protection for our customers.

“It acts within seconds during the most consequential first few minutes and continues to operate in high winds and when power, water or communications are limited.”

Located in a wildfire-prone region of California, the Yuba County site provides FireDome with a field application to test and demonstrate its system while exploring how autonomous wildfire defense can help protect critical assets and surrounding communities.

Jason Kopping, deputy director of the Yuba County Airport, says:“We're proud to see Yuba County Airport serve as a place where emerging technologies can be put to work in real-world conditions.

“It's especially exciting to be a noteworthy part of a company's US launch, and we're looking forward to seeing FireDome demonstrate its technology here.”

FireDome's operational model has been shaped through input from California fire-service leaders, including chiefs and senior leaders in San Bernardino, Orange County and Los Angeles, as well as guidance from Dr Lori Moore-Merrell, former US Fire Administrator with more than 30 years of fire-service experience.

FireDome will continue to build on these partnerships to advance wildfire preparedness across California's communities, critical infrastructure and high-value assets.