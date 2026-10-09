London Invitational And Fair Play Launch During Frieze Week

MENAFN - USA Art News) Two new satellite art fairs, London Invitational and Fair Play, are set to debut in London during Frieze Week, aiming to offer a distinct experience from larger, traditional events. Both fairs will open on

London Invitational is an extension of the popular Dallas Invitational, a boutique hotel fair established by dealer James Cope in 2023. Cope stated in a video call last month,“London is having a moment that it might not have had in the last 10 years or so. That's why doing something there now seems like the time. There's a space and a need.”

For its inaugural edition, London Invitational will host 15 galleries at the Chancery Rosewood, located overlooking Grosvenor Square and a 20-minute walk from Regent's Park. Many of the participating exhibitors are U.S.-based, including François Ghebaly (Los Angeles and New York), Bel Ami (Los Angeles), and Marinaro (New York). Cope highlighted a desire among collectors for a calmer viewing environment.“There's a type of collector who will take a couple hours to see 10 to 15 galleries in a calm, relaxed setting where no one rushes them,” he said, adding that some prominent collectors avoid larger fairs but attend his. The Chancery Rosewood had approached Cope last year about organizing a fair.

Fair Play, founded by Ryan Stanier of the Other Art Fair, aims to introduce an artist-led model, eliminating galleries and booth fees. Instead, the fair will take a commission from sales, and all artwork prices will be displayed at the booths. Stanier noted a growing trend of artists managing their own careers. He explained,“There are so many other ways of building an art career now.”

The first edition of Fair Play will feature approximately 70 artists, encompassing both emerging and established figures such as Robert Montgomery and Tim Noble. It will take place at One Marylebone, a five-minute walk from Regent's Park Station. Stanier emphasized the importance of making the fair enjoyable, stating,“It was important to me that the fair feels fun. So many other fairs just feel like a shopping event.” The programming includes supper clubs, spontaneous performances, artist-led tarot readings, installations, and late-night events, including an album launch for British rapper Tinie Tempah.

A recent Art Basel and UBS Survey of Global Collecting, published today, indicates a growing trend of collectors purchasing directly from artists. The survey found that 69 percent of respondents reported buying directly from an artist, an increase of 6 percent over last year and double the level of 2024.

Source: Artnet News