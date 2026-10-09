Artnet Auctions Features Raymond Pettibon, Dana Schutz Works In October Sales

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artnet Auctions is hosting two significant sales this October, coinciding with New York's autumn art season. The online auctions feature a range of Modern and contemporary pieces, including a notable lithograph byand a new sculpture by

The“Premier Prints and Multiples” sale runs for bidding through October 15, showcasing prominent works by leading artists. This flagship auction, held three times annually, includes Pettibon's hand-colored lithograph,“Untitled (Hermosa Beach)” (2019), which has an estimated value of $120,000–$180,000. This particular work, described as the artist's most iconic subject, has previously sold for over $200,000 at auction. The sale also highlights pieces by influential women artists, such as Elizabeth Peyton's monotype“Kiss (Jackson + Ally, Bradley + Stephanie, A Star is Born) #1” (2019), estimated at $60,000–$80,000.

According to Conner Williams, Head of Prints and Multiples at Artnet Auctions, print week has expanded beyond October, with the IFPDA Print Fair now held in February. However, many important works are still reserved for the marquee print auctions this month.

Separately, the“Important Photographs” auction is live through October 21, presenting a multi-generational selection of photography spanning more than a century. This sale features works from Edward Steichen's 1915“Lotus, Mount Kisco, New York” alongside contemporary artists like Mitch Epstein, Zanele Muholi, and Wolfgang Tillmans. The collection also includes photographers such as Irving Penn, Robert Frank, Richard Avedon, and Cindy Sherman.

Carys Lake Edwards, Specialist, Photographs, noted the pleasure of seeing works from different periods interact. She encouraged exploring pairings, specifically mentioning Richard Avedon and Horst P. Horst, highlighting their distinct approaches to fashion and portrait photography.

Additionally, publishers are releasing new works, including Dana Schutz's“Hair on Fire” (2026). This Hydrocal concrete sculpture, produced in collaboration with Lisa Ivorian-Jones, benefits the Hessel Museum of Art at the Center for Curatorial Studies, Bard College. It premiered on October 5 at the artist's studio, with only a few pieces remaining from the edition of 15. Williams emphasized Schutz's versatility in both sculpture and painting.

Artnet Auctions is also highlighting German-American artist Friedel Dzubas, known for his role in Color Field painting. Dzubas, who became a U.S. citizen in May 1959, fled Germany in 1939 due to his Jewish heritage. He settled in New York in 1940 and later returned to Germany for 10 months, during which he created his“Black Drawings.” These works were first exhibited at Robert Elkon Gallery in 1962 and received a positive review from Donald Judd. New York's Jules Lazare Gallery will host Dzubas'“Black Drawings” from October 15 to November 7.

Source: Artnet News