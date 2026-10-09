Mary Deleary Named Director Of IAIA Museum Of Contemporary Native Arts
Deleary is currently the head of the university's Research Center for Contemporary Native Arts. She is an alumna of IAIA, having earned a BFA in Museum Studies in 2010, and later completed a PhD in Native American Art History at the University of Oklahoma. Her expertise encompasses Anishinaabe leadership practices, Indigenous research methodologies, and the development of archives and collections.
Deleary previously served as a student intern at the same museum she will now lead. She stated that this early experience highlighted“the important role museums play in supporting Indigenous artists, students, and communities.”
Source: Hyperallergic
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