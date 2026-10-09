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Mary Deleary Named Director Of IAIA Museum Of Contemporary Native Arts


2026-10-09 04:13:05
(MENAFN- USA Art News) The Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) has appointed Mary Deleary (Chippewas of the Thames First Nation) as the new director of its Museum of Contemporary Native Arts. Her tenure is scheduled to begin on October 19.

Deleary is currently the head of the university's Research Center for Contemporary Native Arts. She is an alumna of IAIA, having earned a BFA in Museum Studies in 2010, and later completed a PhD in Native American Art History at the University of Oklahoma. Her expertise encompasses Anishinaabe leadership practices, Indigenous research methodologies, and the development of archives and collections.

Deleary previously served as a student intern at the same museum she will now lead. She stated that this early experience highlighted“the important role museums play in supporting Indigenous artists, students, and communities.”

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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