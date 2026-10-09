MENAFN - USA Art News) Theinhas reached an agreement with theregarding funding for a crucial building renovation. The resolution, announced on, came after mediation talks aimed at avoiding a public court case between the parties.

This settlement will allow the museum to move forward with a planned three-year renovation, which is slated to begin in the fall of 2028. During the construction period, the museum plans to remain partially open to visitors, ensuring that its permanent collection, including celebrated works like Sunflowers, The Bedroom, and The Harvest, will stay on view.

The museum's statement did not specify the exact terms of the settlement. However, in 2025, the New York Times reported that the renovation was projected to cost a total of $121 million, with $88 million allocated for maintenance and structural modernization. The institution, which typically receives an annual government subsidy of $10 million, had requested an additional $3 million per year to cover extensive upgrades, primarily focusing on climate control, accessibility, fire safety, security, and sustainability.

Museum director Emilie Gordenker expressed relief about the outcome.“We are relieved and grateful to be able to move forward with this important project,” Gordenker said.

Negotiations over the renovation budget have been ongoing since at least 2023. In the summer of 2025, Gordenker told the New York Times that the situation posed a“dangerous” threat to both the art and visitors, raising concerns that the museum, a major tourist destination, might be forced to close.

The dispute's origins trace back to a 1962 agreement between the Dutch state and the Vincent van Gogh Foundation. Van Gogh's nephew, also named Vincent, inherited his uncle's unsold artworks from his mother, Jo (Theo van Gogh's widow), and donated the entire remaining estate, which included more than 200 paintings, 500 drawings, 800 letters, and other family art, to the newly established foundation in 1960. Under the 1962 agreement, the state committed to building a museum dedicated to the artist and, crucially, assumed responsibility for its ongoing maintenance. This commitment became the central point of contention in the prolonged funding discussions between the museum and the state regarding renovation costs.

Dutch architect Gerrit Rietveld was commissioned to design the Van Gogh Museum in 1963, and it opened on Amsterdam's Museumplein a decade later. The museum has undergone several renovations over the past 50 years, including the addition of a new wing for temporary exhibitions designed by Kisho Kurokawa in 1999.

We previously reported:

Joop van Caldenborgh, founder of Museum Voorlinden in the Netherlands, discusses the institution's first decade and upcoming exhibitions.

Source: ARTnews