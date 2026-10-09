Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings Opens Skiable Art Museum In Utah

MENAFN - USA Art News) Netflix co-founderhas established a“skiable outdoor art museum” atin Utah, featuring new commissions by artists including, and. Hastings became the majority owner of the ski resort inafter investing an estimated, following an earlier purchase of a lot around

The initiative, developed with Alex Zhang, Powder's chief creative officer and a former president of Summit, launched with the Powder Art Foundation in 2024. Zhang stated that Hastings's primary interests are community and beauty. The initial artworks were unveiled in 2025, and more than a dozen pieces are now on view. These sculptures function as stops on a hiking trail during warmer months and are accessible to skiers in winter.

Among the newly added works for this ski season are three commissions: Rose Wylie's Pale-Pink Pineapple/Bomb ( 2025 ), a 10-foot bronze sculpture inspired by a Ghanaian pineapple, which marks the artist's first permanent public sculpture in the U.S. Wylie will turn 92 next week. Kayode Ojo's...and that they hadn't heard us calling, still do not hear us, up here in the tree house... ( 2025 ) consists of crystal chandeliers strung in trees. Jenny Holzer's THE EYE ( 2026 ) features a line from Utah poet May Swenson carved into a native quartzite boulder.

Other notable works include Nobuo Sekine's Phase of Nothingness–Stone Stack ( 1970/2025 ), a Mono-ha cairn built from black granite boulders quarried in California. The foundation also announced a partnership with Dia Art Foundation this fall, which holds Nancy Holt's Sun Tunnels and Robert Smithson's Spiral Jetty, located nearby. Smithson's 1970 earthwork, Spiral Jetty, is situated in the Great Salt Lake, where the water is currently pink, rather than the“wine-red” color Smithson described in his essay on the work. Lisa Le Feuvre, executive director of the Holt/Smithson Foundation, advised visitors to experience the jetty slowly and walk to the shoreline, noting its proximity to industrial sites like the golden spike location of the transcontinental railroad and derelict oil rigs.

Source: Artnet News