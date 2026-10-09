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Agnes Gund, Dorothy Vogel, Four Other Collectors Honored


2026-10-09 04:13:05
(MENAFN- USA Art News) The art world recently mourned the loss of six prominent collectors, whose extensive holdings and philanthropic support significantly impacted numerous institutions over the past 12 months. Among those remembered are Agnes Gund, Barbara Jakobsen, Dorothy Vogel, Susan Marx, John P. Axelrod, and Gilberto Cárdenas.

Agnes Gund and Barbara Jakobsen both served as long-standing trustees for the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Dorothy Vogel, a librarian, built a collection of postwar art that profoundly transformed the holdings of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Susan Marx was instrumental in shaping the Aspen Art Museum into its current form.

The generosity of these collectors extended to various American museums. The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston benefited from John P. Axelrod's donation of 700 artworks, while the Blanton Museum of Art can now present a more comprehensive narrative of Latinx art thanks to Gilberto Cárdenas's contribution of 5,000 works. ARTnews gathered reflections from curators and fellow collectors on their experiences and the enduring impact of these individuals.

We previously reported:

The art world recognizes the passing of six notable figures, including Austrian artist Ingrid Wiener, British photojournalist Ian Berry, and Canadian poster

Source: ARTnews

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USA Art News

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