A Third Of Marketplace Sellers Buy Fashion Items To Sell After Just A Few Wears

A third of second-hand marketplace sellers admit they now buy clothes, shoes and accessories with the intention of selling them on after just a few wears.

A study of 2,000 adults who have sold items via a resale platform revealed a rise of the 'buy to resell' trend, with 37 per cent already considering an item's future resale value when they first buy it as they look to recoup some of the cost later on.

In fact, 23 per cent are more likely to buy wardrobe items with the intention of reselling them compared to five years ago.

Resale value is increasingly part of the buying decision itself, with one in five willing to spend more on a higher-quality item if they believed it would retain its value.

The study was commissioned by Post Office [], which worked with stylist Bay Garnett to create a tool to help people price their wardrobe items.

Bay Garnett said:“The research shows the huge change in attitudes towards second hand fashion.

“Reselling has become a much more natural part of how people think about their wardrobes.

“There's something especially lovely about selling something you've enjoyed and knowing it is going to have another life with somebody else.

“You package it up, send it on its way and soon someone will be opening that parcel and discovering a piece that already has a story behind it.”

The research also found 21 per cent have walked away from a purchase altogether because they didn't think it would have much resale potential.

It also emerged 36 per cent have bought an item for a specific occasion knowing they will sell it afterwards – with wedding outfits (50 per cent), fancy dress costumes (25 per cent) and seasonal clothing (12 per cent) among the top purchases.

Of those who have knowingly bought fashion items with the intention of reselling them after a handful of wears, dresses (38 per cent), shoes (37 per cent) and coats or jackets (34 per cent) are the most likely to be passed on.

But social media is also playing a role in the trend, with one in five more likely to consider selling an item once they have been pictured wearing it online.

It also found the biggest motivations for selling are turning unwanted items into cash (47 per cent) and freeing up space in wardrobes (44 per cent).

Although 23 per cent simply like the idea of passing an item on to someone who will get more use from it.

Those polled, via OnePoll, estimate they have an average of 15 items in their wardrobe that they rarely wear but believe could be resold.

It also found that when it comes to buying second-hand clothing, saving money remains the biggest driver for 54 per cent.

However, environmental concerns also play a significant role, with 40 per cent considering buying and selling pre-loved items to be better for the environment than continually purchasing new ones, and 29 per cent shopping second-hand to help reduce waste.

Candice Ohandjanian, mails and parcels director at Post Office, said:“Fashion is increasingly moving away from a 'buy, wear, discard' mindset, with more people choosing to declutter their wardrobes by selling on items they no longer use.

“Making that process simple matters, so sellers can clear out their wardrobes and give clothes a second life.

"Our survey found that being able to drop off parcels from several parcel carriers in one place would make selling clothes, shoes or accessories online easier.

"Post Office partners with multiple carriers, so people can send items with different delivery services in one quick trip.”