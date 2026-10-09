A Fifth Of Young Adults Can't Use A Washing Machine When They Leave Home

A fifth of young adults don't know how to use a washing machine when they leave home.

A poll of 1,000 18-30-year-olds who have flown the nest found 69 per cent avoided doing the washing after they moved out.

In fact, 33 per cent didn't do any washing in the first few weeks or even months after flying the nest, with 16 per cent wearing their entire wardrobe before finally putting a wash load on.

Nearly one in five (19 per cent) have attempted to freshen up clothes with body spray or deodorant, and 10 per cent even avoided social plans because they had nothing clean to wear.

Of those who put off doing the washing, 33 per cent said it was because they had little to no experience of using a washing machine, while 32 per cent were worried they'd ruin their clothes.

But 28 per cent also said they struggled to choose the right washing machine setting, while 25 per cent didn't understand temperatures, and 23 per cent weren't sure how much detergent to use.

The research was commissioned by Dr Beckmann, which is launching the Sheets & Beats Launderette pop-up foam party in an East London laundrette on 20th October with DJ Louis Bekk.

Chloe Baker from the laundry expert company, said:“Moving out is both exciting and overwhelming.

“Suddenly, you're expected to know how to do all the things that used to just happen in the background.

“But putting off washing for two to three weeks isn't the answer, and can lead to stains setting and smells brewing, which are harder to shift and can damage clothes if left untreated.

“With the right tools, you can take the worry out of washing.”

The study also found more than nine in 10 of those polled have experienced some kind of washing mishap since moving out, including leaving tissues in pockets (34 per cent), colour running (30 per cent) and having to rewash a load because it wasn't cleaned properly (29 per cent).

More than four in 10 (43 per cent) young people have called a family member for advice on general household chores at least once a week when they first moved out, including cooking (30 per cent), laundry (29 per cent) and budgeting (27 per cent).

Of those who sought help, 14 per cent contacted someone for household chore advice between five and six times in a single week, according to data from OnePoll.

A separate poll of 1,000 parents of children aged 18-30 who have moved out or are planning to, found 24 per cent were worried about how their child would look after themselves.

With 62 per cent of those with grown-up kids at home admitting they still do their child's laundry and 45 per cent willing to wash their adult child's clothes for them when they visit home.

Clem Wade, a university preparation expert, who has teamed with Dr Beckmann, said:“Leaving home for the first time marks a huge shift from being managed to managing yourself, and it catches even the most academically able students off guard.

“Most young people have very little experience of laundry, cooking, or basic life admin, and I've helped people through everything from how to empty a black bin, to laundry lessons about separating whites and colours.

“If I could give one piece of advice to parents, it would be to help their kids prepare for moving out by doing run-throughs before they leave.

“One wash, one shop, one meal cooked start to finish, and send them off with the essentials they need to thrive.”

TOP 10 THINGS YOUNG ADULTS WOULD DO TO AVOID USING THE WASHING MACHINE:

1. Worn clothes they've already worn

2. Hand-washed items in a sink

3. Used deodorant or body spray on clothes to make them seem fresher

4. Taken laundry back to their parents' house

5. Tried to remove stains with wipes or a damp cloth rather than washing the item

6. Worn their entire wardrobe

7. Bought new clothes instead

8. Ran out of clean clothes completely

9. Worn clothes that smelled less than fresh

10. Waited until visiting family to do washing