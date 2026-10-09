Spotting A Spider On The Pillow Among The Top Things That Make Brits Scream

A mysterious thud downstairs in the middle of the night, spotting a spider on the pillow, and feeling something brush against your leg in the sea are among the things that make Brits scream.

A poll of 2,000 adults found being caught off guard by a spooky film twist (14 per cent) and seeing a mouse dart across a room (18 per cent) also featured in the top 10.

Other scream-inducing moments include hearing a knock at the window after dark (35 per cent), walking face-first into a cobweb (12 per cent), and somebody unexpectedly jumping out to shout 'boo'! (13 per cent).

Yet despite being quick to shriek, the nation appears to embrace the fun side of fear, with 84 per cent saying scary experiences are more likely to end in laughter than panic when shared with others.

While 52 per cent agreed spooky thrills are more enjoyable with company, as 39 per cent believe they create memorable moments and 29 per cent think they help bring people closer together.

More than half (53 per cent) also confirmed these experiences tend to leave them laughing when enjoyed with others.

Particularly when watching horror films (20 per cent), riding rollercoasters (24 per cent), or braving a haunted attraction (19 per cent).

According to psychologist Kimberley Wilson, there's a scientific reason why these scary experiences can feel surprisingly enjoyable, which she has dubbed the 'Shared Shriek Effect'.

Kimberley Wilson said: "When we watch something scary, our bodies respond as if we're facing a threat.

“Our heart rate increases, adrenaline rises, and our attention sharpens.

“The difference is that our brains know we're actually safe, which allows us to experience that physical rush as excitement rather than fear.

“When we share that experience with other people, whether we're jumping, screaming or laughing together, it can create a genuine sense of connection.

“The scream itself also helps release the tension that's been building up, which is why laughter so often follows."

The research was commissioned by M&M's to mark the launch of its new 'Screaming Service', encouraging the nation to swap streaming for screaming this spooky season this Halloween.

There are benefits beyond the thrill too, with a quarter saying that being scared offers an escape from everyday life, while 24 per cent see it as a healthy emotional release.

Nearly one in five (18 per cent) of those polled, via OnePoll, also believe it acts as an instant stress reliever.

Georgia Woodward from M&M'S said: "We think Halloween isn't really about being scared, it's about screaming together.

“Our 'Screaming Service' celebrates those moments across the month of Halloween when everyone jumps at the same scenes, hides behind a cushion and ends up laughing together about it afterwards."

TOP 10 THINGS THAT MAKE BRITS SHRIEK:

1. Someone unexpectedly jumping out at you as a prank

2. Hearing a knock at the window when it's dark

3. Hearing a mysterious thud downstairs in the night

4. Missing a step at the bottom of the stairs

5. Spotting a spider on your pillow

6. Feeling something brush against your leg in the sea

7. Seeing a mouse dart across a room

8. Being caught off guard by a spooky film twist

9. Someone unexpectedly shouting“boo!”

10. Walking face-first into a cobweb

FIVE REASONS WE LOVE A GOOD SCREAM:

Fear feels different when we know we're safe

Like rollercoasters and parachute jumps, horror films let us flirt with fear. The music is eerie, the shadowy figure is getting closer, but you're still in the cinema or curled up on the sofa. That balance of danger and safety makes fear enjoyable, much like fairy tales, where children encounter witches and bears while tucked up safely in bed.

Our brains love the build-up

The suspense before the scare is often the best part. One of the biggest misunderstandings about dopamine is that it comes from the reward itself. In reality, anticipation is what matters. Your brain is constantly making predictions, and scary films excel at building suspense, keeping you guessing before delivering a jump scare or twist. That tension and release creates a deeply satisfying payoff.

Scares give us a natural adrenaline boost

When we're scared, adrenaline pumps, cortisol releases glucose to your muscles and brain, your breathing quickens, and your eyes widen to take in more information. In a real threat, we'd experience this as fear or terror. But from the safety of your home, those same sensations can feel exhilarating.

Shared screams create connection

Humans are deeply social and rely on others for emotional regulation, whether that's venting to a friend or crying with a parent. The same applies to horror films. Shared emotional experiences can strengthen feelings of connection and understanding.

The scream is a reset button

A scream is more than just a reaction. It releases the tension that's been building throughout a frightening moment. Once the scare has passed, the body begins to relax again, which is why laughter and relief so often follow immediately afterwards.