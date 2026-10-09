Brits believe they're too old to take up a new hobby by the age of 49, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 61 per cent feel their life runs on autopilot, while 25 per cent haven't taken up a new creative pursuit in the last five years or more.

But 55 per cent said they feel most like themselves when doing something hands-on or creative - however, 49 per cent struggle to break away from routine.

The average adult gets just 90 minutes of genuine personal time a day, with 58 per cent confessing they spend that time watching television or scrolling social media (35 per cent) instead of pursuing hobbies or interests.

To inspire Brits to try something different, Poretti [], which commissioned the research, has launched The Uncommon Inn, a temporary pub takeover featuring live craft experiences from a collective of makers and creatives.

The activation will open in London on October 15-16, before heading to Manchester on October 22.

Caitlin Maley, a spokesperson for the Italian larger brand, said:“Modern life moves at an overwhelming pace, and it's all too easy to fall into autopilot mode where routine replaces curiosity.

“We believe in celebrating intentional craft, rare skills, and authentic human connection - values that are at the core of our brewing heritage.

“We created The Uncommon Inn to turn an ordinary pub visit into an inspiring journey.

“By bringing together our Masters of Craft, from chainstitch embroiderers to live engravers and musicians, we're inviting pubgoers to slow down, pick up a new skill, and enjoy a pint.”

The study also found if they had more free time, 38 per cent would prefer to spend it relaxing and recharging, while 20 per cent would take up a new hobby, craft or creative pursuit.

But being too tired and lacking energy (24 per cent) and not having the money (19 per cent) were among the reasons that stopped them.

As a result, 38 per cent don't feel connected to their creative side and 38 per cent wouldn't feel confident about trying a completely new hobby or skill.

A further 27 per cent think they've missed out on learning new skills because they haven't pursued a hobby or creative interest, while 22 per cent think it's prevented them from having fun or meeting new people (21 per cent).

When it comes to usual skills adults most want to learn, pottery (18 per cent), jewellery making (17 per cent) and furniture restoration (13 per cent) came top.

Exactly 40 per cent don't think they spend enough time with friends and family trying new activities or experiences.

With 45 per cent claiming they mostly catch up on what's happened since they last saw each other, according to OnePoll figures.

And 84 per cent of those polled believe their conversations with their loved ones usually cover the same topic each time they meet.

Caitlin Maley, from Poretti, whose pop-up will also feature live demonstrations and one-off creations, including chainstitched beer mats, hand-cast keepsakes, etched glasses and recycled-silver bottle openers, added:“Trying something unfamiliar can be a simple way to reconnect with your creative side.

“By bringing together talented makers and craftspeople in a familiar setting, we hope to encourage people to slow down, discover a new skill and experience something unexpected.

“Our research shows many people are looking for ways to break out of routine, and sometimes all it takes is a new experience to spark curiosity and inspire a different perspective.”