More than a quarter of singletons have turned their backs on dating apps in a bid to meet people more naturally.

A poll of 1,000 single adults found 60 per cent are suffering from dating app fatigue, and 49 per cent would prefer to meet people in real life.

However, 47 per cent said meeting people in the real world is more challenging than it was five years ago, with 35 per cent convinced this is because it's harder to tell whether someone is interested.

The perfect date for 35 per cent is a drive to a scenic location, while 44 per cent would be more likely to agree to an adventure-style date rather than the traditional dinner and drinks.

But 21 per cent admitted a messy car would be an instant turn-off.

Jules Tilstone, managing director, Alfa Romeo UK, which commissioned the research, said: "Dating apps have transformed the way people meet, but our research suggests singles are now looking for a more natural and authentic way to make connections.

"A scenic drive or an impromptu road trip offers the chance to step away from the traditional dating scenario and share a more natural experience together."

The study also found 51 per cent would feel most comfortable on a relaxed and informal date, while 40 per cent prefer to make plans together.

For women in particular, having freedom to shape the experience can help create a date that feels comfortable and authentic - 91 per cent said they "must" have a say in planning the occasion.

Almost a quarter (23 per cent) said they would prefer to meet someone while going about their everyday life, while 15 per cent are most interested in meeting someone through a shared hobby or group.

More than half (57 per cent) said real-life scenarios are better for creating authentic relationships than dating apps.

When it comes to developing a bond, 40 per cent said mutual attraction is most important, while 36 per cent pointed to a sense of humour and 30 per cent said good conversation is fundamental.

While the research carried out through OnePoll found chemistry is also significant - 86 per cent said this or a spark is key when dating someone new.

However, when meeting a potential partner, 47 per cent said poor personal hygiene is a major red flag, while 41 per cent highlighted rude behaviour.

Jules Tilstone from Alfa Romeo UK, makers of the Junior Elettrica, added:“In a world dominated by swipes, matches and screens, genuine connection can feel harder to find than ever.”