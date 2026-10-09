An Expert Has Debunked The Age-Old Claim Snacking 'Ruins Your Appetite'

An expert has debunked the age-old claim snacking between meals 'ruins your appetite'.

Leading nutritionist Rob Hobson explains how small top-ups can actually be good for you and keep your appetite level rather than fluctuating – as long as you do it the right way.

He said:“For generations, we've been told that eating between meals will ruin our appetite.

“But well-chosen snacks, eaten at the right time, can bridge the gap between meals, helping us manage hunger maintain energy levels and provide nutritional top ups.”

This sentiment is supported by a poll of 2,000 adults commissioned by Bel UK, the company behind Babybel, The Laughing Cow and GoGo squeeZ.

It found 60 per cent believe eating between breakfast, lunch and dinner actually helps them manage their hunger more effectively.

While snacking has been demonised as unhealthy, 58 per cent said they pay close attention to the nutritional value of the snacks they choose.

Nearly three quarters (73 per cent) sometimes use snacks as an opportunity to add fruit, vegetables, or dairy into their diet.

While 25 per cent see them as an opportunity to maintain energy levels, 19 per cent to boost protein intake, 15 per cent to support gut health and 14 per cent to support exercise and fitness.

But despite this consideration of nutritional value, this doesn't always translate into real-life choices.

Even though 58 per cent pay close attention to nutrition when choosing a snack, 78 per cent at least sometimes reach for whatever is quickest or easiest.

This could be because they're underestimating the importance of these mini meals in their overall diets.

The average person estimates that just 15 per cent of their overall food intake comes from snacks, but existing nutritional evidence [] shows snacks contribute around a quarter of our daily nutrient intake.

However the research conducted via OnePoll found respondents don't always find knowing what to choose straightforward.

More than six in 10 (62 per cent) find healthy snacking advice confusing, while 36 per cent find it difficult to know whether foods marketed as“healthy” actually are.

To help close the gap between wanting to snack well and knowing what to choose, Rob Hobson has partnered with Bel UK to create the Getting Snacktive Guide.

Rather than asking "What do I fancy?", he believes we should ask "What do I need?" and centre our snacking decisions around this question - he said:“The question isn't whether we should snack, but what we might need from that snack.

“That will be different for everyone and can change throughout the day.

“For someone bridging the gap between lunch and a late dinner, that might mean something like cheese with wholegrain crackers and fruit.

“Someone exercising might think about carbohydrates to help refuel and protein to support muscle recovery, while someone with a smaller appetite should choose a nutrient-dense snack such as fruit with nuts to provide useful nutrition without being too filling.”

While David Brandman, managing director from the snacking group, added:“The way we eat is changing, snacks are increasingly being used for more than simply satisfying a craving, people want them to provide something useful too.

“Snacks account for a meaningful part of what we consume so we need to give them the same consideration we give our meals.”

And Angie Jefferson, registered dietitian at the British Nutrition Foundation, said: "Snacks are often seen as a treat or indulgence, but they can also be a valuable opportunity to add nutrients and healthy foods to our diets.

“Choosing nutrient-dense options can help boost intakes of fibre, protein, vitamins and minerals, including nutrients that are commonly under-consumed, such as calcium and iron.

“They can also encourage greater consumption of fruit, vegetables, pulses, nuts and seeds, helping people meet their nutritional needs and support a healthy, balanced diet."