Investornewsbreaks Greenland Mines Ltd (NASDAQ: GRML FSE: HK6) Featured In Hotcopper Article Highlighting Skaergaard And Sarfartoq Critical Minerals Projects

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML; FSE: HK6) was featured in a HotCopper article examining its expanding critical minerals portfolio in Greenland. The article highlights the company's Skaergaard palladium-gold-platinum project and its recently acquired Sarfartoq rare earths project, which focuses on neodymium and praseodymium. It also details the company's 2026 technical progress, including drilling, bulk sampling and resource estimates, alongside its strategy to connect Greenland mineral resources with potential processing and industrial markets in Europe and North America.

The article further discusses Greenland Mines' relationship with Neo Performance Materials, which retains offtake rights covering up to 60% of future Sarfartoq ore or mineral concentrate production, subject to project development conditions. Both projects remain in the exploration and development stage, with additional technical studies, permitting and financing required before potential production.

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About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRML are available in the company's newsroom at

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