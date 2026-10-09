Market Street Capital Inc. Helps Developers Finance Data Centers Around Power, Lease Timelines

Data center development is driving demand for capital and power. Industry participants have reported that power availability, not capital, is the primary constraint; some projects face multiyear grid interconnection timelines. Market Street Capital's platform lines up with each layer of need in the data center growth space.

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Growing data center demand is increasing both financing needs and pressure on available power and grid connections. Market Street Capital is a capital markets and financial advisory firm with more than 20 years of experience in capital raising, M&A and advisory. The company works with established middle-market companies with enterprise values of $10 million to $1 billion on capital formation, and its platform includes a real estate practice that covers industrial assets and development sites.

Industry forecasts indicate substantial potential growth, although actual spending and capacity may differ from estimates. Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft collectively plan to spend roughly $725 billion on capital expenditures in 2026, up 77% from the prior year. One industry forecast estimates that global data center capacity could nearly double to 200 gigawatts by...

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This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any such offer may be made only pursuant to definitive offering materials and applicable transaction documents.

Nothing in this article is tax, legal or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers.

Market data and third-party information are from sources believed to be reliable but have not been independently verified. No representation is made as to accuracy or completeness. Statements about financing structures and transaction outcomes are general in nature; no financing or transaction outcome can be assured. Any investment in securities is illiquid and speculative and is subject to a risk of loss, including a risk of the total loss of principal. Market Street Capital and its associated persons may have conflicts of interest, including transaction-based compensation, in connection with the services described.

Broker-dealer services are provided by Pickwick Capital Partners, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

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