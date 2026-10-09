Mindwave Innovations Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Pairs Insured Blockchain With Multi-Vertical Commercial Strategy

The weakness in a token-funded model is straightforward: Printing new tokens to pay for development can dilute existing holders, while community fundraising rounds only go as far as sentiment allows. MindWave's infrastructure centers on MindChain, which the company has billed as the world's first fully insured blockchain. The token tying this together is $NILA, currently a BEP-20 token with a total supply of roughly 1.06 billion.

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Many blockchain ecosystems rely heavily on token issuance and community funding to support development. A project issues a token, sells some of it and hopes enough demand develops to support the ecosystem as products and services are built. While that model has helped fund blockchain projects, it can also create challenges when token prices decline or investor sentiment changes. MindWave Innovations (NYSE American: APUS) is developing a different approach. The company is developing a Layer 2 blockchain called MindChain and an ecosystem around it, MindWaveDAO, organized around commercial sectors such as digital advertising, climate credits and real-world asset tokenization rather than purely speculative token activity.

The weakness in a token-funded model is straightforward. Printing new tokens to pay for development can dilute existing holders, while community fundraising rounds only go as far as sentiment allows. Neither approach necessarily reflects whether the underlying products are generating revenue. When token prices fall, an ecosystem's ability to fund continued development can...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

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