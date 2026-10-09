Investornewsbreaks Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) To Present At Thinkequity Conference On Oct. 15

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), an AI company developing targeted cancer therapies using its proprietary RADR (R) AI and machine learning platform, announced that management will present at the ThinkEquity Conference on Oct. 15, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City. The presentation will be available via live webcast, and Lantern Pharma management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

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About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR artificial intelligence and machine-learning platform to transform the cost, pace, and precision of oncology drug development. By integrating large-scale genomic and biological data with advanced machine learning, RADR is designed to identify the patients most likely to benefit from Lantern's therapies and to guide biomarker-driven clinical development. The company's pipeline includes LP-184 (zirdafulven), LP-300, and LP-284, along with its central-nervous-system-focused subsidiary, Starlight Therapeutics, and its AI subsidiary, Open-Medicine AI.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LTRN are available in the company's newsroom at

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