Investornewsbreaks ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI) Eliminates $2.56 Million Convertible Obligation To Reduce Potential Shareholder Dilution

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI) announced that it has fully extinguished a $2.556 million convertible obligation as part of its ongoing balance sheet optimization strategy aimed at eliminating derivative liabilities, reducing potentially dilutive debt and simplifying its capital structure. The terminated obligation included market-linked conversion rights allowing principal and accrued interest to be converted into common stock at 80% of the lowest traded price during the preceding 10 trading days. Eliminating the obligation removes this variable-price conversion mechanism and reduces exposure to potential shareholder dilution. The company plans to continue addressing legacy financing arrangements and pursuing additional opportunities to strengthen its capital structure, with further updates expected as material milestones are achieved.

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ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) is a publicly traded holding company pursuing opportunities to build and scale operating businesses in large, evolving markets.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ECGI are available in the company's newsroom at

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