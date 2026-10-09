Investornewsbreaks Investorbrandnetwork AI Launches Ibnai Wallet With Enterprise-Grade Security And Gas-Free Transfers
The IBNAi Wallet is now live and accessible worldwide at ibnai. The company also announced that it will cover all gas fees for transfers between IBNAi Wallets, eliminating those transaction costs for users transferring tokens within its wallet ecosystem.
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About IBNAi
InvestorBrandNetwork AI (IBNAi) is an advanced financial communications and technology platform backed by IBN's 20+ years of capital markets experience serving over 600 public and private companies. IBNAi leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, and targeted media distribution to connect public companies, institutional investors, and retail audiences.
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