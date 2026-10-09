Rockbreaks G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) Reports 22% Quarterly Increase In Gold Production At Tocantinzinho Mine

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of G Mining Ventures Corp. and may include paid advertising.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) announced preliminary third-quarter 2026 production results from its wholly owned Tocantinzinho Gold Mine in Pará, Brazil, reporting 44,960 ounces of gold produced, a 22% increase over the second quarter, and 43,110 ounces sold. Average plant throughput reached 12,372 tonnes per day, with an average processed gold grade of 1.33 grams per tonne and a recovery rate of 92%. Year-to-date production totaled 113,651 ounces, positioning the company to achieve the midpoint of its full-year production guidance of 160,000 to 190,000 ounces. G Mining Ventures expects higher grades and production in the fourth quarter as mining advances into higher-grade Phase 2 mineralization. The company plans to release its third-quarter financial and operating results on Nov. 12, followed by a conference call and webcast on Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. ET.

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About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the development, operation and exploration of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored in mining-friendly jurisdictions: Brazil, with the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine and the Gurupi Project as well as Guyana, with the Oko West Project. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol“GMIN”.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GMINF are available in the company's newsroom at

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