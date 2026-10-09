Techmediabreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Highlights Progress In Semiconductor Manufacturing, AI Robotics And Commercialization Initiatives

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, provided a corporate update outlining progress across its robotics, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and industrial automation initiatives. The company highlighted the formation of TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc. to pursue a partnership with Taiwan-based JUN LONG MACHINE INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. focused on automated wafer sorting and optical inspection systems for semiconductor manufacturing. Nightfood is targeting initial production and revenue contributions in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to definitive agreements and operational requirements. The company also continues to advance AI-enhanced robotics commercialization through its collaboration with NBR Intelligence Pte. Ltd., pharmaceutical automation initiatives and Robotics-as-a-Service strategy, with potential deployments subject to commercial agreements.

Nightfood also reported progress in strengthening its corporate governance, management capabilities and financial reporting infrastructure as it pursues a potential listing on a national securities exchange, subject to applicable requirements and approvals. Management remains focused on advancing pilot programs, converting commercial opportunities into revenue-generating deployments and building a diversified operating platform supporting long-term growth.

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About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on developing and commercializing intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence, software-driven systems and strategic manufacturing capabilities to address evolving operational needs across multiple industries.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

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