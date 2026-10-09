Brazilian Polls Could Trigger Overhaul Of Country's Crypto Laws

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Brazil is at a turning point for digital assets. After a tight presidential race, the country's next government could reshape how cryptocurrencies are regulated, taxed, and used by millions of people.

All these steps approved so far suggest the industry's direction is still very much in flux, and companies like Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) will be monitoring how the new administration in...

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