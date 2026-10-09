MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Spending on power infrastructure spanning EU member states and Norway is on track to hit roughly $54 billion by 2027. Eurelectric, the industry group behind the Power Barometer 2026 study, pegged the starting point at about $27 billion in 2021, with spending climbing to $41 billion by 2024, with investment now compounding at close to 12.5% a year as utilities build out capacity for electrification and renewable integration.

The writing is on the wall for fossil fuel companies. Proactive ones like Frontieras North America Inc. are exploring more sustainable ways through which coal can be used without...

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