MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) With the midterms just a few weeks away, the Trump administration has sent $500 checks to individuals that are enrolled on the Healthcare website, a website that is used to select a health insurance policy provider. 30 U.S. states have this site as an option for people who are shopping for a health insurance policy.

For entities like Astiva Health serving vulnerable communities, what would really move the needle is to...

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