MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Speaking ahead of the meetings to be held by the IMF and World Bank member countries in Bangkok, Thailand next week, Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF MD, urged both poor and rich countries to curb their debt, regulate AI and combat growing inequalities at a time when the world is grappling with a triple-sided blow from war-related shocks, the AI boom and heavy borrowing.

It remains to be seen what AI hyperscalers like Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) think are the best ways to address some of the concerns expressed by the managing director of the IMF on matters like the energy use of AI and the emerging...

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