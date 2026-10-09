Techmediabreaks Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Leadership Featured In Latest Stock2me Podcast Episode Highlighting Drinkfinger Initiative And AI Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS), a technology company focused on enhancing audience engagement across digital and live environments, was featured in the latest episode of IBN's Stock2Me Podcast. The episode features CEO Luis Goldner and members of the company's leadership team discussing its Drinkfinger initiative, which uses QR-enabled beverage carriers to connect live-event attendees with interactive games, rewards and exclusive content. The discussion highlights Versus Systems' expansion strategy in Latin America and opportunities for brands and venues to engage audiences through interactive experiences.

The conversation also explores the company's broader vision for AI-powered audience engagement, including the integration of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Goldner emphasized the importance of protecting data, systems and digital infrastructure as organizations increasingly adopt AI technologies. Joining Goldner were Flavio Maria, general manager for Latin America; Marisol Casariego, head of partnerships for North America; Hans Pasricha, head of products; and David Catzel, chief transformation officer.

To view the full press release, visit

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems is a leading provider of gamification and audience engagement technology. Its platform enables brands, teams, and entertainment partners to create rewarding interactive experiences that transform how they connect with consumers worldwide.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VS are available in the company's newsroom at

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