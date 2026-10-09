Defensenewsbreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Secures U.S. Government Subcontract, Launches AI-Powered Battlefield Awareness Suite

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI), a developer of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled defense, security and situational-awareness solutions, announced that it has secured a new U.S. government subcontract and launched SPAI Ground Truth, an integrated software suite combining aerial and ground-based AI technologies to enhance battlefield situational awareness. The platform incorporates five solutions - GT Cloud, GT Air, GT Road, GT Field and GT NODE - designed to analyze sensor data from drones, ground vehicles and other sources to identify threats and provide real-time intelligence. Built on more than 3.1 million drone images collected in Ukraine, the technology can identify more than 150 types of explosive threats and objects of interest, including landmines, cluster munitions, unexploded ordnance and ambush drones.

The company also received an initial order from a new U.S. government prime contractor customer for its patented AI software supporting autonomous operations and threat detection. SPAI Ground Truth integrates threat mapping, three-dimensional terrain modeling and offline processing capabilities, with outputs designed for sharing across existing tactical networks. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

To view the full press release, visit

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

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