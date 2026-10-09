Rockbreaks Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML FSE: HK6) Featured In Ihub Article Examining Critical Minerals Strategy And North Atlantic Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML; FSE: HK6), a Greenland-focused critical minerals developer, is featured in an iHub (InvestorsHub/ADVFN) article by Fiona Craig examining the company's strategy to build a diversified critical minerals portfolio centered on its Skaergaard and Sarfartoq projects. The article highlights Skaergaard's 2026 mineral resource estimate of 15 million ounces of palladium equivalent in the Indicated category and 17.49 million ounces in the Inferred category, alongside the September acquisition of Sarfartoq, which adds neodymium and praseodymium rare earth resources to the company's portfolio. The report also examines the strategic importance of these minerals to energy, defense, technology and advanced manufacturing supply chains.

The article further explores Greenland Mines' plans to establish a broader North Atlantic minerals platform, including potential downstream processing and industrial infrastructure opportunities in Iceland, Europe and North America. It discusses the company's relationship with Neo Performance Materials, which retains offtake rights covering up to 60% of future Sarfartoq ore or mineral concentrate production, subject to project development conditions. The report also outlines upcoming technical milestones at both projects, including additional metallurgical and engineering work at Skaergaard and efforts to advance Sarfartoq toward a pre-feasibility study.

About Greenland Mines Ltd.

Greenland Mines Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRML are available in the company's newsroom at

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