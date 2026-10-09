Biomednewsbreaks - Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NYSE American: RGNT) Seeks To Redefine Knee Cartilage Repair With Resorbable Hydrogel Technology

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Regentis Biomaterials (NYSE American: RGNT) is developing GelrinC, an acellular hydrogel implant designed to shift knee cartilage treatment from symptom management toward early structural repair. Unlike microfracture, which can produce less-durable fibrocartilage, GelrinC is engineered to gradually resorb as surrounding cells regenerate hyaline-like cartilage, while avoiding cell harvesting and a second surgery. In a Phase II study, the company reported roughly 100% greater KOOS improvement versus microfracture at 24 months, along with a mean MOCART score of 88.8/100 indicating strong structural repair. With CE Mark approval in Europe, a pivotal U.S. trial targeting completion around year-end 2026, and longer-term development programs aimed at smaller-joint defects and moderate osteoarthritis, Regentis is positioning its technology around the broader orthopedic trend toward earlier intervention and durable tissue preservation rather than waiting for disease progression.

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About Regentis Biomaterials Ltd.

Regentis Biomaterials is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC(R) is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC(R) aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases for cartilage knee repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.

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