Techmediabreaks BOXABL Inc. (NASDAQ: BXBL) Brings Factory Automation To Housing Supply Gap

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BOXABL (NASDAQ: BXBL) is using its factory-built modular housing platform to target the persistent U.S. housing shortage and affordability crisis, following its recent Nasdaq listing. The company aims to improve construction efficiency, cost predictability, and scalability by shifting much of home production into its roughly 400,000-square-foot Las Vegas factory, where it is incorporating automation, robotics, AI, and digital manufacturing. Its folding modular technology currently centers on the 361-square-foot Casita, while larger one- and two-bedroom units and configurations designed for single-family, multifamily, hotel, workforce-housing, and mixed-use applications are also being developed. BOXABL estimates a U.S. housing need exceeding 5 million homes and a total addressable market of approximately $2.2 trillion, while initially focusing on the estimated $36 billion modular and manufactured housing market.

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About BOXABL Inc.

BOXABL is transforming the housing market with its modular building systems designed to deliver affordable, high-quality homes at unprecedented speed. Founded in 2017, BOXABL's innovative approach has attracted worldwide attention as it aims to solve housing challenges for individuals and communities alike. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361 square foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom, and utilities. The Casita unfolds on-site in less than an hour and is manufactured inside BOXABL's facilities. BOXABL also has announced the Baby Box, a smaller 120 square foot unit built to RV code, intended for simpler, no foundation setups. BOXABL is also developing stackable and connectable box models that can be combined to form townhomes, multifamily units, or larger single-family homes. For more information, visit the company's website at .

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