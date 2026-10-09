Techmediabreaks Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Aims To Close Detection, Cost Gaps In Counter-UAS Defense

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) was featured in an article that examines how the growing use of inexpensive, autonomous and fiber-optic-guided drones is creating two challenges for conventional counter-UAS systems: detecting drones that may not emit traditional radio-frequency signals and defeating them economically without relying on costly physical interceptors. The company is positioning its WrapShield(TM) platform to address both issues by combining Frenel Imaging's TPiCore(R) thermal-polarimetric imaging technology-which analyzes thermal radiation and polarization to detect and classify objects without depending on an aircraft's communications-with laser-directed energy designed for repeated engagements. WRAP has secured exclusive U.S. and NATO commercialization rights to TPiCore and is integrating the sensing technology with mobile and fixed-site fiber-laser systems from an established directed-energy manufacturer. The resulting architecture is intended to link detection, AI-assisted decision support, tracking and engagement into an integrated counter-UAS workflow focused on addressing both the detection and cost challenges posed by increasingly capable drones.

To view the full article, visit

About Wrap Technologies Inc.

WRAP Technologies is developing WrapShield(TM), an autonomous public safety platform intended to unify threat detection, classification, command-and-control, and non-lethal response in a single operating architecture. At the platform's core is the principle that the technology layer between situational awareness and human force application should be trustworthy, accountable, and-wherever tactically appropriate-non-lethal. Building on the foundation of BolaWrap(R), the company's flagship restraint tool deployed across more than 1,000 agencies in over 60 countries, WRAP is building an operating layer between perception and response.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WRAP are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.