Miningnewsbreaks Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) Secures Three-Year Exploration Permit For Schryburt Lake Rare Earths Project, Prepares For October Drilling

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Canamera Energy Metals (CSE: EMET)(OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) announced that the Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines has issued a three-year exploration permit for its Schryburt Lake Rare Earth Element-Niobium Project in northwestern Ontario. The company also entered into a Community Benefit Agreement with Nibinamik First Nation, establishing a framework for economic benefits, collaboration and community participation. Canamera is preparing to mobilize on Oct. 16, 2026, for an initial helicopter-supported diamond drilling program comprising approximately 1,500 meters across three holes targeting the Blue Jay, Starling and Blackbird prospects, with a budget of approximately C$1.7 million. The permit authorizes drilling at up to 19 sites, along with trenching, stripping and geophysical surveys. The program represents the first drilling at the project since 1977 and advances Canamera toward earning an initial 51% interest under its joint venture option agreement.

To view the full press release, visit

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth elements exploration and development company with an expanding project portfolio across Brazil, the United States, and Canada. The Company is focused on advancing ionic clay REE projects in Brazil and critical mineral assets in North America to support Western rare earth supply chain independence.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to EMETF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.