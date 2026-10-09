Chile's Codelco Secures World Bank Backing For Copper Mine Financing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Codelco, the largest copper mining firm globally, is owned by the nation of Chile. Recently, the company secured a long-term financing arrangement backed by the World Bank. The structure is highlighted as a potential model for countries with vast mineral resources seeking to attract private investments while advancing more sustainable mining.

For enterprises like Numa Numa Resources Inc. that are engaged in exploration and mine development, the Codelco example could offer some vital lessons on how to...

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