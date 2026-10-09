Miningnewsbreaks Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML FSE: HK6) Highlighted In Stockhouse Report On Expanding Critical Minerals Portfolio And 2026 Project Advancements

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML; FSE: HK6), a Greenland-focused critical minerals developer, is featured in a Stockhouse article examining its expanding portfolio and progress across two major mineral projects. The article highlights the company's 2026 technical advancements at its Skaergaard palladium-gold-platinum project, including an updated mineral resource estimate, 4,480 meters of diamond drilling across 17 holes and approximately 105 tonnes of bulk sampling. It also examines the September acquisition of the Sarfartoq rare earths project, which adds exposure to neodymium and praseodymium, key materials used in permanent magnets for electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics and defense systems.

The report further explores Greenland Mines' broader North Atlantic strategy to connect Greenland's mineral resources with potential processing and industrial infrastructure in Europe and North America. It highlights the company's relationship with Neo Performance Materials, which retains offtake rights covering up to 60% of future Sarfartoq ore or mineral concentrate production, subject to project development conditions, as well as planned technical work aimed at advancing both projects toward their next development milestones.

To view the full article, visit

About Greenland Mines Ltd.

Greenland Mines Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRML are available in the company's newsroom at

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