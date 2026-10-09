Networknewsbreaks Nicola Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: NICM) (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) Extends Craigmont Agreement Through 2033 And Completes Treasure Mountain Drill Program

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Nicola Mining (NASDAQ: NICM) (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) announced that Lower Nicola Site Services Ltd. (“LNSS”) has exercised its option to extend their Rock and Gravel Extraction and Preferential Engagement Agreement through March 3, 2033. The agreement grants LNSS exclusive rights to extract gravel and rock from the Craigmont Mine Site near Merritt, British Columbia, with Nicola receiving per-tonne royalties. The extension also maintains preferential engagement provisions for competitive services provided by LNSS, supporting continued collaboration and Indigenous economic participation.

Nicola also announced the completion of its first diamond drilling program at the MB Zone of its Treasure Mountain Silver Project. The four-hole program totaled approximately 800 meters and targeted a previously undrilled quartz-sulphide vein system. Geological logging and core sampling are underway, with laboratory assays pending. Preliminary visual observations identified intervals of sulphide mineralization, including pyrite, pyrrhotite and sphalerite, although analytical results are required to assess the findings. The company also anticipates assay results from its 2026 New Craigmont copper exploration program.

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About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,913 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NICM are available in the company's newsroom at

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