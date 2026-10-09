TANAKA To Provide Medals Expressing The Exhilaration Of All Participants And The Event's Excitement For The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2026

TOKYO, Oct 8, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) will provide the gold, silver, and bronze medals that will be presented to the top three finishers in the half marathon (elite athletes) and elite para-athletes (wheelchair and visual impairment) award categories at the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2026. The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2026 is organized by the Tokyo Marathon Foundation and will be held on October 18, 2026. TANAKA will also produce and provide finisher medals for every runner who completes the race.

*If the top three finishers above have a guide runner, a medal will also be provided to the guide runner.







Medal Design Symbolizing the 2026 Event Concept of“Authentic”

The medals were designed based on the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon's desire to create an event where everyone, from elite athletes to recreational runners and all those cheering them on, can discover value in their own way and genuinely experience the joy and appeal of running. On the front side, the design features a logo pattern that spreads out toward the top, expressing the exhilaration of everyone taking part and the excitement of the event. On the reverse side,“Tokyo Legacy Half 2026” is expressed in Braille, along with the logo, the word“FINISHER,” and the date of the event. The medal ribbon was designed with the event logo motif, which resembles a tapestry woven from individual lines representing each runner, volunteer, and spectator. Since the inaugural event in 2022, TANAKA has been producing and providing the medals awarded at the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon, as well as the finisher medals presented to all runners who complete the race, and this will be their fifth time providing them.

About the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2026

The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon, born as a legacy of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is a citizen-participation half marathon held with the aim of expanding running opportunities for all people. At the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2026, held in the metropolis of Tokyo and welcoming a diverse range of runners, the catchphrase“TOKYO AUTHENTIC” embodies the desire to deliver authentic value that resonates for times to come. By sharing Tokyo's unique new sense of authenticity with the runners of the next generation, the event provides an opportunity for diverse runners to experience the appeal of Tokyo at their own pace.

(Official website of the event: )

Overview of the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2026 Medals

Weight, size, and material

Gold Medal: approx. 80g; approx. 55mm in diameter and approx. 3mm thick; pure silver with gold plating Silver Medal: approx. 80g; approx. 55mm in diameter and approx. 3mm thick; pure silver Bronze Medal: approx. 60g; approx. 55mm in diameter and approx. 3mm thick; pure copper

Race Information of the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2026