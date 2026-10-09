MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHIET Receives Nissan Global Innovation Award 2026 from Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

The Nissan Global Innovation Award 2026 CeremonyFrom left to right: Shunichi Inamijima (Corporate Executive, Nissan), Michiyoshi Furutono (President and CEO, MHIET), Taku Murase (Vice President, Nissan)

TOKYO, October 8, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, received a Nissan Global Innovation Award 2026 from Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Nissan) on August 20.

Nissan Global Innovation Awards recognize global suppliers that have made a significant contribution to enhancing the competitiveness and brand value of Nissan. Among over 3,000 companies from around the world, 14 received awards in 2026. MHIET won the award for the first time and was one of only two award recipients in the powertrain field, which includes systems and components that transmit drive power from engines and motors to the wheels.

MHIET received this award for developing a turbocharger that has made a significant contribution to improving automobile fuel economy during high-speed driving in e-POWER, Nissan's proprietary electrification technology. e-POWER uses electricity generated by the vehicle's engine to drive the wheels through a motor, achieving both smooth driving performance and long driving ranges. However, further improving fuel economy during high-speed driving remained a challenge.

MHIET responded to Nissan's needs by developing a turbocharger that enables the engine to operate at near-constant engine speeds and engine loads during high-speed driving. Adopted in the third generation of e-POWER, the turbocharger achieved a maximum thermal efficiency of approximately 40%, an exceptionally high level for mass-produced power-generation engines.

In addition, MHIET leveraged insight from the development and mass production of turbochargers for the existing second-generation e-POWER system to shorten development lead time and reduce cost of development. MHIET was also praised for demonstrating coordination among technical, quality assurance, and sales departments, which enabled development to proceed smoothly.

Through these efforts, MHIET and Nissan have continued to build a strong collaborative relationship. Nissan is a major customer for MHIET, and the two companies have fostered a multilayered relationship in recent years, including at the upper management level. MHIET also became an official partner supplier of turbochargers for Nissan in fiscal year 2025. This track record demonstrates a trusting relationship built through not only mass-production projects but also technical proposals for advanced development and solution-oriented communication.

As a supplier recognized by this award, MHIET will continue to meet customer expectations and earn their trust while contributing to the advancement of the automotive industry and the realization of a sustainable mobility society through innovative technologies and products.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on.

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Sectors: Automotive, Engineering, EVs, Transportation