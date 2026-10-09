MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI Receives Follow-up Order for 8 Two-Car Trains for Singapore's Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT)







Sengkang-Punggol LRT

TOKYO, October 8, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), jointly with its regional subsidiary Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP), has received an order from Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) for 8 two-car trains (16 cars) for the Automated Guideway Transit (AGT)(1) used on the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rapid Transit (SPLRT)(2) network serving the northeast area of Singapore. The order forms part of a project awarded to MHI in January 2022(3) to enhance the SPLRT's capacity and follows the May 2023 order for an additional 8 trains(4).

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT system, which opened in 2003, connects two stations on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) North East Line (Sengkang Station and Punggol Station) to their residential areas. MHI Group supplied the trains and all systems for the SPLRT's opening. Since then, MHI Group has continuously provided after-sales services and enhanced the system for more than 20 years, receiving successive orders for additional trainsets, the implementation of two-car operations, the expansion of the depot, and a substantial increase in transport capacity.

As part of the major project to enhance transport capacity, two new trainsets began commercial operation in July 2025(5), and this latest order covers additional trainsets of the same model. MHI plans to deliver a total of 33 trainsets, including the 8 additional trainsets covered by this contract. The strong operational track record and high quality of the trains, together with MHI's attentive handling of the operator's various requests for improvements, were highly valued by LTA and led to the award of the contract to MHI.

In recent years, the Sengkang and Punggol districts have seen continued residential development driven by population growth, alongside the development and expansion of commercial facilities such as large shopping malls, as well as universities and businesses. The area continues to develop as a new growth hub in northeastern Singapore, with LRT ridership also on the rise. This additional order will help meet growing transportation demand and provide residents with a more convenient means of transportation.

MHI will continue to draw on its transportation system technologies and expertise, as well as its project management capabilities, to support the further development of the SPLRT and help deliver safe and reliable transportation services.

(1) Automated Guideway Transit (AGT) is an electric power-driven, fully automated transportation system. A key feature is its rubber-tired design, which ensures exceptionally low levels of vibration and noise during operation. AGT is used around the world for intra-city transportation and for moving people within airports and to surrounding areas.

(2) Conventionally, LRT is used as the abbreviation of "Light Rail Transit," but in the case of Singapore's Sengkang-Punggol LRT, the "R" refers to "Rapid" in accordance with that network's high-speed operation.

(3) For more information on the project to enhance the transport capacity of the Sengkang-Punggol LRT, see the following press release:

(4) For more information on the order for 8 additional two-car trains, see the following press release:

(5) For more information on the two new trains entering commercial operation, see the following press release:

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP)

Located in Singapore, the Asia Pacific headquarters supports the growth of markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, India, Australia and other parts of the region. MHI-AP builds on its global outlook and deep local insights to deliver integrated solutions to the region in urban development and infrastructure, energy and utilities, as well as logistics and transportation. As a market leader in Asia Pacific, MHI-AP provides reliable and innovative solutions that move the world forward.

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Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Construct, Engineering, Automation [IoT]