MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu launches collaboration with State of New Mexico to establish quantum computing research center

KAWASAKI, Japan, October 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced a collaboration with New Mexico to establish a quantum computing research center in New Mexico center will conduct advanced research spanning quantum computing hardware, software, algorithms, and theory, while supporting education and workforce-development initiatives designed to expand the quantum talent pipeline and strengthen collaboration across industry, academia, government, and the research community.

Figure: Fujitsu and New Mexico MOU signing ceremonyLeft to right: Senator Michael Padilla, Cabinet Secretary New Mexico Economic Development Rob Black, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Fujitsu CTO Vivek Mahajan and Senator George Muñoz

The initiative will bring together Fujitsu's expertise in advanced computing and quantum technologies with New Mexico's scientific and research ecosystem. Through research collaboration, internships, academic engagement, and other workforce-development programs, the center will help create new pathways for students, researchers, and engineers to participate in the emerging quantum economy. The collaboration also supports the State of New Mexico's broader vision of building a more interconnected, innovative, and sustainable future through investments in advanced technologies and high-skilled industries.

New Mexico has emerged as an important center for quantum research and technology development. The State has committed US$150 million to support investments alongside companies seeking to establish or expand quantum computing operations and develop the broader quantum ecosystem in New Mexico. These efforts are intended to attract private-sector investment, create high-skilled jobs, strengthen workforce-development opportunities, and draw leading quantum talent to the state. Fujitsu and the State of New Mexico will explore opportunities to participate in and support these initiatives. As part of the collaboration, Fujitsu and the State will explore opportunities for joint research that leverage New Mexico's concentration of scientific and academic institutions, including Sandia National Laboratories, Los Alamos National Laboratory, the University of New Mexico, and New Mexico State University.

Fujitsu and New Mexico State University (NMSU) already collaborate on research and development activities related to the FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU and associated high-performance computing solutions. Building on this existing relationship, Fujitsu and the State of New Mexico will explore opportunities to extend their collaboration into quantum computing and advanced hybrid computing infrastructure.

Fujitsu will also collaborate with the Quantum New Mexico Institute (QNMI) to explore mechanisms for expanding research partnerships and developing a center of activity focused on quantum algorithms and applications, quantum systems, and other areas of advanced quantum computing research.

The parties will examine the role of FUJITSU-MONAKA-based high-performance computing within a hybrid environment combining quantum computing, quantum simulation, AI, and classical high-performance computing. Hybrid computing is essential because practical quantum workloads require tight integration with classical systems for data preparation, large-scale simulation, optimization, control, error mitigation, and validation, while quantum processors are applied to computational tasks where they can provide unique advantages. This integrated approach can accelerate applications in materials and drug discovery, manufacturing, energy, financial services, and logistics as quantum systems progress toward fault-tolerant operation.

“Fujitsu's decision to partner with New Mexico is more proof that our bet on quantum is paying off,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.“By pairing Fujitsu's global expertise with the strength of our universities, national laboratories, and research community, we're building an ecosystem where quantum innovation can thrive.

“When I traveled to Japan to meet with business leaders and top government officials, I intended for those conversations to turn into partnerships, research and jobs back here at home,” Lujan Grisham added.“Today is a direct result of that work.”

“Fujitsu is uniquely positioned with technology and solution capabilities spanning microprocessors, high-performance computing, and quantum computing,” said Vivek Mahajan, Corporate Executive Officer, Corporate Vice President, CTO, in charge of System Platform, Fujitsu Limited.“The establishment of a quantum computing research center in New Mexico represents an important opportunity to expand our research activities and accelerate the development of next-generation quantum technologies. By bringing together hardware, software, and applications research, the center can advance critical work in quantum system design, engineering, and validation, while developing innovative algorithms for high-impact applications in areas such as chemistry, materials science, advanced energy, and other strategically important fields.”

Through the collaboration, Fujitsu aims to create a strong foundation for long-term quantum research and innovation, connecting fundamental science with technology development, workforce creation, and future commercial applications.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

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Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Enterprise IT, Materials & Nanotech, Engineering