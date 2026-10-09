Mocit Delegation Travels To Russia For Global Digital Forum

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MoCIT) says its financial and administrative deputy minister, Hafiz Mohammad Amin Jan Omari, has travelled to Russia to attend the second Global Digital Forum.

MoCIT spokesman Inayatullah Alokozay said in a post on X today that Omari, leading a delegation, had travelled to Moscow, the capital of the Russian Federation, to participate in the forum.

He said Abdul Rahman Safi, director-general of digital governance, was also part of the delegation.

The forum, being held in Moscow, is expected to bring together representatives of government institutions from various countries, international organizations, information technology experts and private-sector representatives, according to Alokozay.

He said the forum would discuss the development of digital technologies, digital governance, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure and technological cooperation among countries.

Alokozay said the MoCIT delegation would share Afghanistan's experiences and achievements in the telecommunications and information technology sector, as well as the measures taken toward digital transformation.

He added that, on the sidelines of the forum, the delegation would hold bilateral meetings with representatives of various countries and relevant information technology institutions to discuss ways of expanding cooperation.

hz/sa