ACC Announces U19 Asia Cup Schedule Afghanistan In Group B
The ACC said the 2026 Under-19 One-Day Asia Cup will be hosted by Oman and will run from November 5 to 14.
Group A comprises India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal, while Group B includes Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Malaysia.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said on October 5 that Afghanistan's national Under-19 team would travel to Oman on October 10 and play five One-Day matches against Bangladesh's Under-19 side between October 13 and 23.
According to the ACB, Afghanistan's young cricketers will also play two One-Day matches against Oman's Under-19 team on October 27 and 30.
The ACB said the matches are part of Afghanistan's preparations for the 2026 Under-19 Asia Cup.
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