Herat Governor, Iranian Delegation Pledges To Expand Trade, Transit Ties

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> HERAT CITY(Pajhwok): The governors of western Herat, Farah, and Nimroz provinces have met with an Iranian delegation led by Mohammad Mohsen Zanganeh, a member of Iran's Islamic Consultative Assembly, to discuss strengthening economic ties, boosting bilateral trade and facilitating cross-border transit.

According to a statement from the Herat provincial governor's office, Sheikh Mawlawi Noor Ahmad Islamjar, governor of Herat, held talks with the Iranian delegation led by Zanganeh.

The meeting was also attended by Mullah Mohammad Hafiz Mujahid, governor of Farah, and Mawlawi Abdul Manan Mahmoud, governor of Nimroz.

During the meeting, Islamjar said Afghanistan had made significant progress in the economic, industrial, and commercial sectors, while several major infrastructure projects were underway.

He also highlighted the country's efforts to combat drug cultivation and trafficking, saying Afghanistan had achieved considerable progress in this area.

Islamjar urged the Iranian delegation to give greater attention to expanding trade and transit through border crossings in Afghanistan's western provinces.

He emphasized that increased commercial activity along these routes would benefit the economies of both countries.

The Herat governor also announced Afghanistan's readiness to keep the Islam Qala, Abu Nasr Farahi and Nimroz border crossings operational around the clock to facilitate trade and transit.

Zanganeh, meanwhile, thanked the Afghan people for their hospitality and said Afghanistan had made considerable progress over the past five years.

He reaffirmed Iran's commitment to strengthening trade and transit relations with Afghanistan, pledging to make every effort to increase transit through the border crossings in Herat, Farah, and Nimroz.

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